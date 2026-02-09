iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.74 and last traded at $107.70, with a volume of 44312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 1,626.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after acquiring an additional 469,888 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 223,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 388,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the second quarter worth about $913,000.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

