Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 234220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RHL Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

