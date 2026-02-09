iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.50 and last traded at $103.37, with a volume of 27223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.07.

More iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil exploration and production sub-sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are engaged in the exploration for and extraction, production, refining, and supply of oil and gas products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.