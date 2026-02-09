Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.9540, with a volume of 126433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

