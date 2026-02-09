Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $316.25 and last traded at $315.7860, with a volume of 287465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $346.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.94.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,643,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,279,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

