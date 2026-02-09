JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $62.2710, with a volume of 99682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

