Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Insider Russell Cash Purchases 12,928 Shares

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) insider Russell Cash bought 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 per share, for a total transaction of £6,851.84.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FLO stock traded down GBX 0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 54.50. 61,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,434. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46 and a 1-year high of GBX 77. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.69.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech are the leading specialist Hydraulics, Pneumatics and Process engineering solutions provider across the UK, Ireland and the Benelux. We’ve built a strong brand reputation based on engineering excellence, with the ability to supply superior products, a suite of engineering services, and play a vital role in the delivery of major engineering projects from a range of key industries.

