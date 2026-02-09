Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

MTW stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.86. 382,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Manitowoc has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 19.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 56,336 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 120,658 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc (NYSE: MTW) is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

