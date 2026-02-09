Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.36. 1,237,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,914,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

OUST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on Ouster in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.91.

In other Ouster news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $158,999.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 183,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,760.84. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $36,391.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,066.08. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,227 shares of company stock worth $238,411. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 2,532.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 8,823.5% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Ouster by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

