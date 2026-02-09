Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):

2/4/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

1/27/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $606.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $414.00.

1/26/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $535.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $475.00 to $530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $546.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $455.00.

1/21/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/12/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $548.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $456.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.00, for a total transaction of $4,394,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,391,225. This represents a 20.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total transaction of $2,137,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,293 shares in the company, valued at $20,088,752.07. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,105 shares of company stock worth $73,858,523. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.