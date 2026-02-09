Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX):
- 2/4/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 1/27/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $606.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $414.00.
- 1/26/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $535.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $475.00 to $530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $546.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $455.00.
- 1/21/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/12/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/6/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $548.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $456.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.00, for a total transaction of $4,394,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,391,225. This represents a 20.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.99, for a total transaction of $2,137,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,293 shares in the company, valued at $20,088,752.07. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,105 shares of company stock worth $73,858,523. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.
