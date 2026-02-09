Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) CEO Sells 78,043 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Rory Read sold 78,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $469,818.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,594,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,271.30. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,054. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 2,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 666,270 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,682,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,310,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 212.2% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 503,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 342,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 39.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 755,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

