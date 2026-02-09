Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL):

2/6/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $330.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $332.00 to $398.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $368.00 to $371.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $373.00 to $383.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was given a new $379.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

1/30/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $334.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $324.00 to $361.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/23/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $321.00 to $318.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $378.00 to $381.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/13/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/13/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $316.00 to $373.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/26/2025 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $342.00 to $324.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $286.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

