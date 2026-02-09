Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL):
- 2/6/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $415.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $330.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $332.00 to $398.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $368.00 to $371.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $373.00 to $383.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises was given a new $379.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.
- 1/30/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $334.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $324.00 to $361.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 1/23/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $321.00 to $318.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $378.00 to $381.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 1/13/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.
- 1/13/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $316.00 to $373.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/26/2025 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $342.00 to $324.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $286.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2025 – Royal Caribbean Cruises had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.
Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.
