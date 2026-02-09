EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 36061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSVO. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 613,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,807 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser. BSVO was launched on Aug 31, 2011 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

