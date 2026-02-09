JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMCGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.74 and last traded at $115.60, with a volume of 5344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.22.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $144,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

