First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.81 and last traded at $126.8790, with a volume of 2207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.44.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.4092 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor’s constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.