First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.81 and last traded at $126.8790, with a volume of 2207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.44.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.4092 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,211,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,559,000 after buying an additional 4,149,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 227,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 185,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor’s constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.