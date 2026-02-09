Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,047,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,064. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 54.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Corebridge Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

