CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.71 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 44287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRVL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.63 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $86,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,675.90. This represents a 31.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $544,427.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 115,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,562.30. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 147.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in CorVel by 218.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) is a technology-driven provider of workers’ compensation, liability, and specialty risk management solutions. The company develops and deploys software and data analytics tools to streamline claims administration, medical cost containment, prescription drug management, and provider network access. CorVel’s integrated platform connects employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and injured workers, aiming to improve outcomes and control costs through process automation and real-time decision support.

The company’s product suite includes claims lifecycle management, bill review and negotiation, virtual care and telehealth services, pharmacy benefit management, and independent medical examinations (IMEs).

