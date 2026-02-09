Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $29.6150. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

Japan Steel Works Stock Up 13.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.31 million. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

