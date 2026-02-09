Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a 5.2% increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.56. 1,511,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,220. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.29.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.The business had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

