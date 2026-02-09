Maura Ellen Sullivan Buys 2,200 Shares of ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) Director Maura Ellen Sullivan acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $105,450. The trade was a 62.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maura Ellen Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Maura Ellen Sullivan bought 563 shares of ECB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $9,559.74.

On Monday, December 8th, Maura Ellen Sullivan bought 2,937 shares of ECB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $49,429.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ECBK traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.45. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ECB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ECBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ECB Bancorp by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 92,310 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ECB Bancorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered ECB Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ECB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

