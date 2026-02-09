Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Director Sells $17,468.64 in Stock

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Suzet Mckinney sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $17,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,379.60. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.19. 1,274,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,098. Kemper Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.60). Kemper had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth $608,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at $1,870,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Kemper to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Kemper in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers’ compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

