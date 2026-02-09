Insider Selling: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Sells 32,195 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,112,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,301,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

