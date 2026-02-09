Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,475 Shares

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $223,715.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,093,337.63. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $212,874.75.

On Thursday, December 4th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $212,973.75.

Zoom Communications Stock Up 3.5%

Zoom Communications stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.39. 3,777,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,957. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $97.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

