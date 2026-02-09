Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paycom Software (PAYC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC):
- 2/3/2026 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 1/29/2026 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/16/2026 – Paycom Software had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Paycom Software had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/23/2025 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Paycom Software had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Activity at Paycom Software
In other Paycom Software news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,747.02. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.
