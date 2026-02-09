Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.4550, with a volume of 1058887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $442,348.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,848.50. The trade was a 32.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 85,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $1,513,288.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,025,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,700,838.15. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,711 shares of company stock valued at $16,526,234. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile



Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Featured Stories

