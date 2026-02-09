Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 42,461 shares.The stock last traded at $91.2650 and had previously closed at $91.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Red River Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red River Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RRBI

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a market cap of $596.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $33.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. Analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 4,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana, operating through its principal subsidiary, Red River Bank. Established in 1998, the company provides a full range of commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to mid-size businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Red River Bank has built its reputation on personalized customer service and a commitment to supporting economic growth within its service area.

The company’s core offerings include commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.