iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 46,346 shares.The stock last traded at $59.0290 and had previously closed at $58.66.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $565.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 89,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7,286.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 153,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

