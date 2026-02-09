Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. 41,328,904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 35,442,453 shares.The stock last traded at $5.3950 and had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIG. Barclays raised their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 target price on Transocean in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Transocean from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

In related news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 96,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,231,073.88. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $293,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,910. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 712,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Transocean this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deal creates a larger, higher?specification offshore drilling leader with a pro?forma fleet of 73 rigs, identified cost synergies of more than $200M and management guidance to accelerate deleveraging and cash?flow improvement. GlobeNewswire: Transocean to Acquire Valaris

Deal creates a larger, higher?specification offshore drilling leader with a pro?forma fleet of 73 rigs, identified cost synergies of more than $200M and management guidance to accelerate deleveraging and cash?flow improvement. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target sharply (from $6.00 to $10.00) and put a “buy” rating on RIG, signaling growing analyst conviction that the transaction and industry recovery could support higher equity value. Benzinga: BTIG Price Target Raise

BTIG raised its price target sharply (from $6.00 to $10.00) and put a “buy” rating on RIG, signaling growing analyst conviction that the transaction and industry recovery could support higher equity value. Positive Sentiment: Independent valuation commentary published today suggests RIG may be materially undervalued on an intrinsic basis, reinforcing the buy?side narrative around the merger rationale and longer?term upside. Yahoo Finance: Intrinsic Calculation for Transocean

Independent valuation commentary published today suggests RIG may be materially undervalued on an intrinsic basis, reinforcing the buy?side narrative around the merger rationale and longer?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Transaction mechanics: Valaris shareholders will receive 15.235 Transocean shares per Valaris share; Transocean holders expected to own ~53% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. A joint conference call/webcast was scheduled for today for investor Q&A. BusinessWire: Transaction & Conference Call

Transaction mechanics: Valaris shareholders will receive 15.235 Transocean shares per Valaris share; Transocean holders expected to own ~53% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. A joint conference call/webcast was scheduled for today for investor Q&A. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction: Valaris jumped on the news (shares climbed double?digits), and RIG is trading with much heavier than normal volume—evidence investors are actively re?pricing both companies on the deal. RTT News: Market Reaction

Market reaction: Valaris jumped on the news (shares climbed double?digits), and RIG is trading with much heavier than normal volume—evidence investors are actively re?pricing both companies on the deal. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder/litigation risk: Halper Sadeh LLC announced an investigation into whether Transocean obtained a fair deal for its shareholders—this could lead to litigation, proxy challenges or delays that pressure the stock while the matter is resolved. BusinessWire: Halper Sadeh Investigation

Shareholder/litigation risk: Halper Sadeh LLC announced an investigation into whether Transocean obtained a fair deal for its shareholders—this could lead to litigation, proxy challenges or delays that pressure the stock while the matter is resolved. Negative Sentiment: Execution and regulatory risk: Closing is expected in H2 2026 but remains subject to regulatory approvals, shareholder votes and integration execution—any setbacks, slower-than-expected synergies or dilution concerns from the all?stock structure could weigh on RIG. WSJ: Deal Coverage & Risks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,101,908 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 11,328.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,610,882 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 4,570,538 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Trading Up 5.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

