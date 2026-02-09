McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Jacques Tapiero Sells 5,000 Shares

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $335,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,775.64. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacques Tapiero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $319,250.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $67.88. 2,417,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

