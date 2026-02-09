Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Copa (CPA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Copa (NYSE: CPA) in the last few weeks:
- 2/9/2026 – Copa had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2026 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/31/2026 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/21/2026 – Copa had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/4/2026 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/27/2025 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Copa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.
The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.
