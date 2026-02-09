Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Copa (CPA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Copa (NYSE: CPA) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2026 – Copa had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2026 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2026 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2026 – Copa had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/4/2026 – Copa was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2025 – Copa was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama?based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

