Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells 73,250 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 73,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,922,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,635,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,051.25. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Friday, February 6th, Oleg Khaykin sold 70,566 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,853,768.82.

On Thursday, February 5th, Oleg Khaykin sold 70,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,715,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,967,861.20.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Oleg Khaykin sold 68,810 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,222,753.70.

On Monday, December 1st, Oleg Khaykin sold 85,836 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,513,288.68.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.