Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells 110,842 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2026

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHCGet Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $5,362,535.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,948,708.04. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20.
  • On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $268,322.37.
  • On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $271,692.64.
  • On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $50,079.25.
  • On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $552,372.84.
  • On Wednesday, January 21st, Jack Bendheim sold 14,687 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $612,154.16.
  • On Thursday, January 15th, Jack Bendheim sold 2,932 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $117,338.64.
  • On Wednesday, January 14th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,651 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $147,975.03.
  • On Tuesday, January 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,551 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $304,456.32.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.85. 373,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,830. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1,730.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,931,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 357,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

