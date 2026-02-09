Insider Selling: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells 110,842 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $5,362,535.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,948,708.04. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $268,322.37.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $271,692.64.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $50,079.25.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $552,372.84.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Jack Bendheim sold 14,687 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $612,154.16.

On Thursday, January 15th, Jack Bendheim sold 2,932 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $117,338.64.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,651 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $147,975.03.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,551 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $304,456.32.

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.85. 373,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,830. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1,730.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,931,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 357,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

