Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. 3,558,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,838. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.13). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,813,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,036,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,457,000 after acquiring an additional 511,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,041,000 after buying an additional 2,119,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,429,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,279,000 after purchasing an additional 204,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,342,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,612 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

