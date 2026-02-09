Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 50,000 Shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,888,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,123.45. This represents a 2.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 20,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 40,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $24,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 4,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $3,960.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 20,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $18,800.00.

NASDAQ COCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.95. 46,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:COCP) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. Utilizing an integrated structure-guided drug design platform, the company combines x-ray crystallography, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize small molecule inhibitors targeting key viral enzymes. This approach is intended to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from discovery through preclinical development.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical programs aimed at treating respiratory and systemic viral infections.

