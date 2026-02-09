Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.76% and a negative net margin of 125.36%.The firm had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 million.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.83. 220,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,485. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $401.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yat Sun Or sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $34,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 371,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,908.16. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $29,968.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,722.60. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,961 shares of company stock valued at $170,149. 11.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, small-molecule drugs targeting viral diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform, Enanta has built extensive expertise in designing potent inhibitors of viral proteases and polymerases. The company initially gained recognition through partnerships focused on hepatitis C virus (HCV), where its protease inhibitors formed a key component of ABBVIE’s direct?acting antiviral regimens.

Building on its HCV experience, Enanta has expanded its pipeline to address respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viral infections.

Further Reading

