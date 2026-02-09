Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.18. Vizsla Silver shares last traded at $4.0150, with a volume of 6,817,495 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZLA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Stock Down 12.0%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 22,851,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,691,000 after buying an additional 306,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,291,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,146,000 after buying an additional 1,306,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,435,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,923 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 41.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,587,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 38.0% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,395,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,220,000 after buying an additional 3,139,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.