Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.37, but opened at $104.51. Expand Energy shares last traded at $103.9560, with a volume of 1,233,861 shares traded.

Natural gas fundamentals tightened after a record 360 Bcf storage draw, which boosts revenue prospects for major producers like Expand Energy and supports longer-term commodity-driven upside.

Natural gas fundamentals tightened after a record 360 Bcf storage draw, which boosts revenue prospects for major producers like Expand Energy and supports longer-term commodity-driven upside. Positive Sentiment: Management says it will relocate the corporate HQ to Houston mid?2026 to deepen industry/commercial relationships and reaffirmed its FY?2025 synergy, capital and operating outlook — a strategic move management frames as growth-enhancing. Relocation Announcement

Management says it will relocate the corporate HQ to Houston mid?2026 to deepen industry/commercial relationships and reaffirmed its FY?2025 synergy, capital and operating outlook — a strategic move management frames as growth-enhancing.

Analysts trimmed price targets recently but maintained a generally positive stance — this signals continued Street conviction but slightly moderated near?term upside expectations.

Keep an eye on upcoming results: EXE will report Q4 and full?year 2025 results after the close on Feb 17 with a Feb 18 call — that event could re?rate the stock depending on beats/guide.

The CEO, Domenic (Nick) Dell'Osso Jr., stepped down and the Board appointed Chairman Michael Wichterich as interim CEO — leadership turnover and a formal CEO search add near?term governance/strategy uncertainty that can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large bearish options activity: investors bought ~24,993 put contracts today (about +262% vs. typical daily put volume), signaling short?term hedging or speculative bearish bets that likely contributed to the share decline and higher intraday volume.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Expand Energy by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Expand Energy by 255.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

