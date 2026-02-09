Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $4.98. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 15,334 shares.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Nissan Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.52. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.43 billion. Analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, known for the design, development, production and sale of a wide range of vehicles. The company’s core business includes passenger cars, crossovers, trucks and commercial vehicles, as well as luxury models sold under its Infiniti brand. Nissan is also a pioneer in electric vehicle technology, having introduced its flagship EV model, the Leaf, which has become one of the world’s best-selling electric cars.
In addition to conventional internal combustion engines, Nissan has invested heavily in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains, advanced driver-assistance systems and connected-car technologies.
