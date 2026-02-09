Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.64, but opened at $50.13. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 9,563,381 shares.

Trending Headlines about Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 8th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 52.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.