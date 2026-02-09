Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.10, but opened at $38.79. Vontier shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 62,637 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,896,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,167,000 after acquiring an additional 135,780 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 85.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,225,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,318,000 after buying an additional 2,401,220 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 104.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,897,000 after buying an additional 2,450,723 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,975,000 after buying an additional 613,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,982,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.



Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

