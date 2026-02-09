Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.1850, with a volume of 74865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.
NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.