Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.1850, with a volume of 74865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 475,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.