Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.16 and last traded at $89.0970, with a volume of 351075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.49.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 56,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

