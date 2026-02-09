Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $229.88 and last traded at $229.4340, with a volume of 163955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $229.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.11.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.