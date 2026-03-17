Holocene Advisors LP Sells 744,226 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744,226 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $76,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,889,858,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 88.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,162,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,208 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $169,104,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,999,049.40. This represents a 23.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.31. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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