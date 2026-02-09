Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $106.08, with a volume of 937077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $54,999,049.40. The trade was a 23.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,077 shares of company stock worth $28,285,973. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

