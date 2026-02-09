Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.1390, with a volume of 128035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Klarna Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klarna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Klarna Group Stock Down 0.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a PE ratio of -31.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,016,821,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at about $348,834,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Klarna Group in the third quarter worth about $303,595,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,018,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,105,000.

Klarna Group Company Profile

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

Further Reading

