Critical Survey: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 31.96% 20.67% 13.44% ZTO Express (Cayman) 18.61% 14.33% 9.89%

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays an annual dividend of $37.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. ZTO Express (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays out 200.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ZTO Express (Cayman) pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and ZTO Express (Cayman)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $31.33 billion 0.35 $743.97 million $18.86 19.48 ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion 2.34 $1.21 billion $1.51 15.98

ZTO Express (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste. ZTO Express (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and ZTO Express (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 1 4 2 0 2.14 ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 3 3 0 2.50

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste presently has a consensus target price of $305.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.98%. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $22.36, indicating a potential downside of 7.32%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.