Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $3.50 price target on Coty in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $3.60 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Coty to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.51.

Coty Trading Down 4.7%

Coty stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.54. 6,679,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,847,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: RBC cut its price target from $10 to $8 but kept an “outperform” rating, implying significant upside potential relative to the current price — a vote of confidence that some investors may view as support for a recovery. RBC price target

RBC cut its price target from $10 to $8 but kept an “outperform” rating, implying significant upside potential relative to the current price — a vote of confidence that some investors may view as support for a recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights international revenue trends as a key lens for assessing Coty’s outlook — useful context for investors modeling growth but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks international revenue piece

Zacks highlights international revenue trends as a key lens for assessing Coty’s outlook — useful context for investors modeling growth but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell-side firms (J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi) have maintained Hold/neutral ratings, citing limited visibility, strategy uncertainty and weaker guidance — reinforces prevailing market caution rather than a directional catalyst. J.P. Morgan Hold note

Several sell-side firms (J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi) have maintained Hold/neutral ratings, citing limited visibility, strategy uncertainty and weaker guidance — reinforces prevailing market caution rather than a directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coty ended a license with Orveda after four years — a portfolio/legal housekeeping move that could slightly simplify SKU/brand focus but is not a major near-term earnings driver. Orveda licence end

Coty ended a license with Orveda after four years — a portfolio/legal housekeeping move that could slightly simplify SKU/brand focus but is not a major near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Q2 results showed a swing to a loss, a modest revenue beat but ongoing margin compression; management is pursuing portfolio simplification and channel shifts, but guidance and execution visibility remain weak — a primary reason for selling pressure. MarketWatch Q2 coverage

Q2 results showed a swing to a loss, a modest revenue beat but ongoing margin compression; management is pursuing portfolio simplification and channel shifts, but guidance and execution visibility remain weak — a primary reason for selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Moody’s affirmed Coty’s Ba1 rating but moved the outlook to negative, increasing perceived credit risk and investor concern about leverage and turnaround execution. Moody’s outlook change

Moody’s affirmed Coty’s Ba1 rating but moved the outlook to negative, increasing perceived credit risk and investor concern about leverage and turnaround execution. Negative Sentiment: The stock recently hit a new 12?month low following the weak earnings print and the surrounding commentary, signaling fragile sentiment and limited near-term upside until clearer evidence of a turnaround appears. 12-month low report

About Coty

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

