TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partners upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $5.50 on Monday, reaching $17.52. 74,476,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,738,471. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.43.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $367,870.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,497.40. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $853,513.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,239.92. This trade represents a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 129,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,648 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,783,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,399,000 after buying an additional 223,892 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,561,000 after buying an additional 2,533,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,173,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,865,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,746,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,622,000 after acquiring an additional 71,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Hims & Hers Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.