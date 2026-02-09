Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $53.9810, with a volume of 1053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $781.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years. The portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks that comprise Index.
